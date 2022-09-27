24 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
type here...

Airtel Launches Xsafe ─ An Advanced Home Surveillance Solution

BusinessLocal Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 26: Bharti Airtel (Airtel), announced the launch of Xsafe, an easy-to-operate, end-to-end home surveillance solution that includes a range of Wi-Fi-based advanced cameras designed to ensure customers are connected to their homes even while they are away, thereby ensuring complete peace of mind. Available across 40 cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, and Kolkata, customers can book Xsafe devices either by visiting https://www.airtel.in/xsafe/ or by simply logging in to the Airtel Thanks App.

- Advertisement -

 

Commenting on the launch of their new home surveillance solution, Vir Inder Nath, CEO, Homes, Bharti Airtel said, “We constantly listen to our customers and post-pandemic a lot of them have expressed concerns about the well-being of their loved ones while they are away from home. Xsafe is the perfect solution for these customers. It is an easy-to-operate, end-to-end home surveillance solution that allows customers to keep an eye on their loved ones. It will also allow them to talk to those at home from wherever they are through a two-way communication system in the camera.”

 

The App will provide real-time alerts should the camera detect any concerning movement. It also captures the feed for you to view whenever you wish through the notifications it delivers. Rather than going through the full day’s feed, customers can simply retrieve the video at any time through the App using Airtel’s secure cloud storage. The entire solution is end-to-end encrypted ensuring complete privacy.

Seven Wonders Of The New World
Seven Wonders Of The New World
Nikki Tamboli: Her Incredible Looks In The Stunning Outfits
Nikki Tamboli: Her Incredible Looks In The Stunning Outfits
The Elegant Aura Of Pooja Hegde Scattered Through Her Gorgeous Gowns
The Elegant Aura Of Pooja Hegde Scattered Through Her Gorgeous Gowns
Mouni Roy’s Maldives Holiday Tour in Pictures
Mouni Roy’s Maldives Holiday Tour in Pictures
The Great British Loot: Things Stolen From Other Countries
The Great British Loot: Things Stolen From Other Countries
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Apple Now Manufacturing Iphone 14 In India

The Hills Times - 0
Seven Wonders Of The New World Nikki Tamboli: Her Incredible Looks In The Stunning Outfits The Elegant Aura Of Pooja Hegde Scattered Through Her Gorgeous Gowns Mouni Roy’s Maldives Holiday Tour in Pictures The Great British Loot: Things Stolen From Other Countries