Airtel Launches Xsafe ─ An Advanced Home Surveillance Solution

Guwahati, Sept 26: Bharti Airtel (Airtel), announced the launch of Xsafe, an easy-to-operate, end-to-end home surveillance solution that includes a range of Wi-Fi-based advanced cameras designed to ensure customers are connected to their homes even while they are away, thereby ensuring complete peace of mind. Available across 40 cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, and Kolkata, customers can book Xsafe devices either by visiting https://www.airtel.in/xsafe/ or by simply logging in to the Airtel Thanks App.

Commenting on the launch of their new home surveillance solution, Vir Inder Nath, CEO, Homes, Bharti Airtel said, “We constantly listen to our customers and post-pandemic a lot of them have expressed concerns about the well-being of their loved ones while they are away from home. Xsafe is the perfect solution for these customers. It is an easy-to-operate, end-to-end home surveillance solution that allows customers to keep an eye on their loved ones. It will also allow them to talk to those at home from wherever they are through a two-way communication system in the camera.”

The App will provide real-time alerts should the camera detect any concerning movement. It also captures the feed for you to view whenever you wish through the notifications it delivers. Rather than going through the full day’s feed, customers can simply retrieve the video at any time through the App using Airtel’s secure cloud storage. The entire solution is end-to-end encrypted ensuring complete privacy.