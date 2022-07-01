Jio, Digiboxx Collaborate To Bring Jio Photos On Jio Set Top Box

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 30: Jio Platforms Ltd, and DigiBoxx have announced a collaboration to develop innovative storage solutions and further meet the cloud consolidation needs of Jio’s existing and future consumer base. With this collaboration, in addition to the currently offered storage space of 20GB, users can avail of an extra 10GB of space on DigiBoxx by signing up via the JioPhotos app. Registered users can create secure folders, upload, and instantly share photos and videos from a smartphone, and save files of various formats in one place. Jio customers can store their data by enabling auto-sync and viewing everything on the Jio Set-top Box seamlessly.

“We are extremely excited about our new partnership with Jio Platforms. This alliance will help us bring our proprietary technology offering to a new set of digitally active consumers. We firmly believe we have a game-changing service and platform, which nobody can match or compete with, considering the storage space we provide. With integration, Jio users will greatly benefit from this integration, and DigiBoxx is honored to be a partner of choice with the biggest and fastest-growing digital business in the country. This is more than an integration of APIs but a meeting of minds that have brought Jio and DigiBoxx together with a common vision to transform cloud storage and usage in India,” said Arnab Mitra, CEO, DigiBoxx.

“We are pleased to have DigiBoxx, a made-in-India storage platform, join us on this journey as we believe their offerings are secure, fast, intuitive, and world-class. This integration would deliver an unparalleled user experience for all Jio users who are looking for extra storage solutions and now it’s easily accessible,” added Kiran Thomas, chief executive officer, Jio Platforms Ltd.