Xiaomi India Partners With Airtel For A Seamless 5G Experience On All Xiaomi 5G Phones

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 24: Xiaomi India, one of country’s leading smartphone brands, announced its collaboration with Bharti Airtel, to bring the finest ‘5G Plus’ network in the hands of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone users. As a part of this strategic collaboration, customers can experience seamless video calling, lag free gaming on the cloud and blazing fast data upload and downloads on all Xiaomi and Redmi 5G models across categories. To enjoy ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus connectivity, customers just need to go to network settings and change their preferred network to Airtel 5G.

At a time when the quality of digital experiences matters the most, it is integral that devices and internet speeds are fast and reliable. Over the course of two years, Xiaomi India in collaboration with Airtel has conducted meticulous testing on its devices to ensure a seamless transition for its consumers, straight out of the box. Through these trials, the companies have prioritised performance and stability under severe circumstances to yield the best possible outcomes.

Commenting on the announcement, Anuj Sharma, chief marketing officer, Xiaomi India, said, “Xiaomi India has always played an instrumental role in democratizing technology for the masses, thereby future-proofing the needs of our consumers. Our entire 5G smartphone portfolio enables our consumers to access 5G services across India. Xiaomi’s ability to offer best-in-class technology in partnership with Airtel, will allow our consumers to be at the forefront of 5G revolution in India. With high speeds, superior reliability, and negligible latency, 5G services will expand the mobile ecosystem into new realms.”

Commenting on the collaboration Shashwat Sharma, director – Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel, said, “At Airtel, we are continuously enhancing mobile experiences through powerful collaborations that drive 5G adoption to new levels. We are delighted to collaborate with Xiaomi to continue driving the 5G ecosystem. All our existing 4G SIMs are enabled with 5G, because of which, customers can start enjoying ultrafast 5G services by simply selecting 5G network on their Xiaomi and Redmi handsets at no extra cost, as we start rolling out more and more cities.”

Having a proud history of bringing the world’s best mobile technology to India, Xiaomi India has carried out 5G field tests across multiple cities at different frequency bands to give the best experience to its users. Continuing to unlock unlimited possibilities with 5G development, devices such as Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Xiaomi 11i Hyper Charge, Xiaomi 11i, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T, and Mi 10 will allow users to enjoy ultrafast connectivity just by changing their preferred network.

Bringing the 5G experience in the affordable segment,Redmi K50i, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, andRedmi Note 10T 5G will enable users to get instant access to high-definition content streaming, uninterrupted gaming, browsing, among others.