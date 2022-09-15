realme Unveils Narzo 50i Prime At Rs 7,999

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 14: realme, one of world’s fastest-growing smartphone brands, on Wednesday introduced a new addition to its narzo family – realme narzo 50i Prime, the most stylish entry-level all-rounder. The smartphone comes with numerous features and will take forward the narzo legacy of stylish design, strong performance, and powerful processor and will provide a holistic user experience.

Commenting on the launch, Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme, and president, realme International Business Group said, “We are thrilled to unveil the newest member of our narzo series, realme narzo 50i Prime. The narzo series is highly well-received by users in India, and this gave us the confidence and motivation to step further and cover the wider demand of our users. narzo 50i Prime, the most stylish entry-level smartphone, comes with an amazing Stage Light Design and will deliver the best performance in the segment with its Unisoc T612 Powerful Processor. realme, as a brand, always aims to bring the newest features in all of its smartphones, and realme narzo 50i Prime is another smartphone that aids realme in stepping ahead with its design and newest technology.”

realme Narzo 50i Prime, the most stylish entry level all-rounder smartphone is crafted to provide users with an unrivaled experience. It is an 8.5mm Ultra Slim smartphone, one of the thinnest & lightest smartphones in the price segment weighing just 182 gram. realme Narzo 50i Prime comes with the amazing Stage Light Design to provide a visual experience with a comfortable feel to users. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 Powerful Processor, scoring 209832 on AnTuTu benchmarks which is one of the best in the segment, with an octa-core processor that clocks up to 1.82 GHz.

The smartphone features UFS 2.2 high-speed flash storage that can provide 3 times faster data read and write speed to users. It is equipped with an 8MP AI camera, letting users capture more details in their images and take blockbuster shots with ease. The smartphone also has a massive 5000mAh battery that allows users to enjoy non-stop activity and lasts up to 45 days on standby. realme Narzo 50i Prime will be available in two eye-catching colors – Dark Blue and Mint Green, and will come in two storage variants 3+32GB priced at Rs 7,999 and 4+64GB priced at Rs 8,999 respectively. The first sale is scheduled for Sept 22, 12.00 PM onwards for Amazon Prime customers and open sale from Sept 23, 12.00 PM onwards on realme.com, Amazon, Reliance & Mainline channels.