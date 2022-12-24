Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. Bags Orders For Power Projects Worth Rs 748 Cr



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 22: Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. has bagged orders of Rs 748.46 crore from Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL). The work orders are for the development of distribution infrastructure for loss reduction in Bulandshahar, Hapur, Baghpat, and Meerut districts of Uttar Pradesh under Revamped Reforms based and Result Linked Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), STEL said in a statement.

The orders in Hapur and Bulandshahar are worth Rs 403.85 crore, while in Meerut and Baghpat, they stood at Rs 344.61 crore. The total order is Rs 748.46 crore, to be executed over the next 24 months.

“This order showcases our strength in executing large orders, developing products with cutting-edge research and development, and most importantly the approach of STEL towards achieving its ultimate mission of delivering innovative, cost-efficient, and modern engineering solutions backed by agile service implementation teams,” the company said.

Notably, Salasar is among the leading manufacturers of telecom towers in India, with a supply of more than 50000 towers since its inception with three latest, state-of-art manufacturing facilities located in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.