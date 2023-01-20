Over 1.7 Bn Products Shipped Across 1200 Cities Of Bharat In CY-2022

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 19: Over 1.7 billion products shipped across 1200 cities of Bharat in CY-2022 on ‘udaan’. Altogether 586 sellers achieve business transactions worth INR 1 Cr on ‘udaan’, which catered to over 22 million orders; and 70+ million Electronics products, 30+ million products each in the Lifestyle & General Merchandise category, 9 lakh tonnes of Essentials, and 1.5 lakh tonnes of FMCG products were sold through the platform. Meanwhile, 25% of retailers on the ‘udaan’ platform have adopted the digital means of payment.

‘Udaan’, India’s largest (B2B) business-to-business eCommerce platform, on Thursday, announced that over 1.7 billion products catering to over 22 million orders were shipped in CY-2022. These orders were shipped to 1,200 towns and cities covering 12500 pin codes across all states of Bharat. Under the Essentials category (Fresh, FMCG, Staples, Pharma), the platform catered to 17 million orders and over 9 lakh tonnes of products were shipped through the platform.

Through ‘udaan’, 131 million products were shipped under Discretionary (Electronics, General Merchandise, and Lifestyle) category catering to 2.5 million orders. During this period, 586 sellers on the platform achieved sales worth Rs 1 crore each, while 174 sellers did business worth INR 2 crores on the platform.

Leveraging the power of technology and internet to enhance ‘Kirana’ commerce in the country, ‘udaan’ is also encouraging digitization of payments among small retailers/kiranas. During CY-2022, 25% retailers on the udaan platform adopted digital means of payment.

Essentials Business (Fresh, FMCG, Staples, Pharma): In CY-2022, ‘udaan’ witnessed a huge surge across the Essentials category with a repeat purchase rate of over 89% highlighting the strong relationship it enjoys with its partners. A total of 320 million biscuit packets; 210 million beverages (units), 125 million namkeen packets, followed by ready-to-eat products; 85 million noodle packets; and 36 million chocolate packets were shipped through the platform. In addition, 430 million personal care and 210 million home care items were sold in CY-2022. The highest demand for these products came from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

Over 9 lakh tonnes of Food products (staples and FMCG) were shipped through ‘udaan’ in CY-2022. A total of 7.5 lakh tonnes of staples, which included 3.3 lakh tonnes of sugar and oil and over 4 lakh tonnes of rice, pulses and flours, were shipped across tier 1, 2, and 3 cities of India. The highest demand for these products came from Karnataka, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi and Telangana.

In addition, over 1.5 lac tonnes of FMCG products were shipped through ‘udaan’ and large volume of orders for these products came from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

Discretionary Business (Electronics, General Merchandise, Lifestyle): In CY-2022, udaan’s Electronics Business catered to 2.5 million orders and over 71 million products were shipped through udaan. This included 65 million+ accessories and consumer electronics and 6 million mobile handsets. Large volume of orders for electronics products came primarily from Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Retailers in the General Merchandise and Hardware category placed orders for over 30 million products. The demand ranged from 4 million Cleaning Products and Kitchen tools, 4 million Plastic products, 3 million Appliances and Cookware items, 3 million Metal utensils, and 2 million Cycles, Toys and Baby Care products. The large volume of orders for General Merchandise items were from the North-East, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

udaan’s Lifestyle Business comprising Clothing, Accessories, and Footwear facilitated shipping of over 30 million products catering to 1 million orders in CY 2022. Around 12 million Men’s T-shirts and shirts, 9 million pairs of footwear, 6 million Womens’ wear and 4 million Kids Clothing were shipped across India. The highest demand for Lifestyle products came from Bihar followed by UP, Assam, Karnataka, Odisha and Maharashtra.

Sellers who did business worth Rs 1 Crore each: A total of 586 sellers achieved the landmark of selling products worth INR 1 crore through the ‘udaan’ platform during CY-2022. Of them, 247 sellers were from Electronics business, 120 sellers from Lifestyle, and 219 sellers from General Merchandise business. In addition, 174 out of the 247 sellers in Electronics business achieved sales of over Rs 2 Crore during this period.

Vaibhav Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, udaan said, “We are witnessing solid growth across our businesses – Food, FMCG, Electronics, Lifestyle, General Merchandise, Pharma – and will continue to focus on strengthening our customer value proposition to ensure high buyer repeat rates. We are continuously strengthening our relationship with various Brands and they are witnessing strong growth on the platform. With an addressable market of approx.

USD 1 Trillion and penetration of less than 1%, B2B eCommerce offers a huge opportunity to mass-market players. A horizontal platform like ‘udaan’, which has made substantial investments in building capabilities such as nation-wide supply chain and logistics network, a superior tech platform and trade credit is well placed to leverage this opportunity. Having achieved positive unit economics in H1and 39; 22, our focus is to continue the robust growth momentum achieved in the last two consecutive quarters. With scale, efficiency and network reach, our aim is to offer the benefits of ecommerce to millions of retailers and kirana stores across Bharat.”

In CY-2022 ‘udaan’ raised USD 400 mn to further grow and capitalize on the enormous growth opportunity that the Indian B2B eCommerce market offers. ‘Udaan’ has built inclusive tech tools for Bharat catering to the needs of regional/emerging brands by providing them a level playing field to scale, trade and grow business by harnessing the power of Internet.