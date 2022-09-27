SBI Card Announces Festive Offer 2022

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 26: SBI Card announced many exciting offers lined up for customers across India for the festive season 2022 from September 22 to October 31. With over 1600 offers across online and offline merchants in tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 cities, SBI Card aims to make the shopping experience of its customers more rewarding while adding to the festive cheer.

Festive offer 2022 for SBI Card customers includes over 70 national offers and 1550 regional and hyperlocal offers across 2600 cities. As part of the festive offer, customers can benefit from up to 22.5% cashback across various partner brands. One of the key offers for SBI Card customers is SBI Card’s exclusive partnership with Amazon for the ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This, one of the largest online sale events of the year, is live till October 3, 2022. Apart from this, SBI Card has lined up varied offers from around 28 key global and national partner brands for its valued customers. These include renowned brands like Flipkart, Samsung Mobile, Reliance Trends, Pantaloons, Raymonds, LG, Samsung, Sony, HP, Make My Trip, goibibo, Vishal Mega Mart, Reliance Jewels, Caratlane, Hero Motors, and many more.

According to Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card, “In our experience, the festive season has always been a period that witnesses high spending, planned or even unplanned, from customers. As a customer-centric brand, we have always strived to enhance the payment experience of our customers multifold as they shop, whether online or offline. In line, we focus on propositions that are greater value-driven and highly relevant to our customers, matching their spending needs. Our festive offers are a reflection of these efforts, and we hope that through these, we will be able to enhance the festive enjoyment for our customers.”