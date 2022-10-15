24 C
Amazon Announces Great Offers During GIF 2022

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Oct 14: As part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Pay announced a ‘Win a Super Offer’ that enables customers to claim a shopping offer of their choice. Customers opting for this, can win super offers and redeem them for additional cashback while purchasing their favorite products during GIF 22’.

Commenting on Super offers, Girish Krishnan – director, Rewards and Merchant Services, at Amazon Pay, said, “At Amazon Pay, we are humbled to serve our customers and enable them to enjoy an unmatched shopping experience during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Customers are constantly seeking differentiated, meaningful digital payment experiences that add value to their lives. Our new ‘Win a Super Offer’ proposition makes the festive season even more rewarding for our customers as they can win offers for products of their choice and redeem them for cashback. We will continue to bring such customer backward initiatives to facilitate a trusted, convenient and rewarding payment experience.”

Apart from ‘Win a Super Offer’, Amazon Pay has introduced several other rewards to make shopping more exciting during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Customers can go to the Rewards page and also claim up to Rs 7500 in cashback rewards during the event.

