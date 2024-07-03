Parking, lift facilities restored in East Kidwai Nagar residential complex

NEW DELHI, July 2: State-owned NBCC Ltd, which redeveloped a residential complex in East Kidwai Nagar here, has restored parking and lift facilities in the project that got affected due to heavy rainfall and choking of drains.

In a statement, NBCC, which is also maintaining this complex, acknowledged difficulties faced by the residents owing to the recent heavy downpour.

“The overflowed water through Barapullah (drain) entered the parking areas of the colony through the ramp which was designed only for vehicular traffic. The NBCC maintenance team has successfully de-watered the underground parking areas and have made all lifts functional,” it said.

The team has continuously worked day and night to ensure the facilities and amenities are restored for the residents and occupants to use, it added.

“NBCC dewatered approximately 16 crore litres of water spread across 40 acres, which was done on war footing so that the normal facilities could be restored. This was done by in record 24 hours by specially purchasing and putting to use the dewatering motors on urgent basis,” the statement said.

NBCC said it ensured uninterrupted water and electricity supply during the downpour and despite the flooding. (PTI)