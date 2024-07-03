26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
type here...

Parking, lift facilities restored in East Kidwai Nagar residential complex

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, July 2: State-owned NBCC Ltd, which redeveloped a residential complex in East Kidwai Nagar here, has restored parking and lift facilities in the project that got affected due to heavy rainfall and choking of drains.

In a statement, NBCC, which is also maintaining this complex, acknowledged difficulties faced by the residents owing to the recent heavy downpour.

- Advertisement -

“The overflowed water through Barapullah (drain) entered the parking areas of the colony through the ramp which was designed only for vehicular traffic. The NBCC maintenance team has successfully de-watered the underground parking areas and have made all lifts functional,” it said.

The team has continuously worked day and night to ensure the facilities and amenities are restored for the residents and occupants to use, it added.

“NBCC dewatered approximately 16 crore litres of water spread across 40 acres, which was done on war footing so that the normal facilities could be restored. This was done by in record 24 hours by specially purchasing and putting to use the dewatering motors on urgent basis,” the statement said.

NBCC said it ensured uninterrupted water and electricity supply during the downpour and despite the flooding. (PTI)

Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sensex, Nifty close flat after hitting fresh lifetime highs

The Hills Times -
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya 7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam 8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement