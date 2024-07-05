28 C
Friday, July 5, 2024
Veteran actress Smriti Biswas passes away at 100

Nashik, July 4: Veteran actor Smriti Biswas, who worked in a number of Hindi, Marathi and Bengali films, has died at her residence in Maharashtra’s Nashik city, sources said on Thursday.
Biswas, 100, breathed her last late Wednesday night following age-related issues, they said. A noted yesteryear actor, she was living in a one-room-kitchen rented flat in Nashik Road area here.
She started her career as a child artist and featured in movies of notable filmmakers like Guru Dutt, V Shantaram, Mrinal Sen, Bimal Roy, BR Chopra and Raj Kapoor. Biswas co-starred with actors like Dev Anand, Kishore Kumar and Balraj Sahni in various films.

She debuted in the world of films with the Bengali movie Sandhya (1930). Model Girl (1960) was her last Hindi film. Biswas had quit acting after marrying filmmaker S D Narang.

After her husband’s death, she shifted to Nashik.

Biswas celebrated her 100th birthday on February 17, 2024. She is survived by two sons Rajeev and Satyajeet, the sources said. (PTI)

