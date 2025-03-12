Sensex, Nifty recoup losses to settle almost flat; IndusInd Bank tanks 27pc on derivatives scare

MUMBAI, March 11: Benchmark BSE Sensex recovered most of its losses to close marginally down in a volatile session on Tuesday even as private lender IndusInd Bank slumped 27 per cent and global markets declined on US recession worries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled down by 12.85 points or 0.02 per cent at 74,102.32 with half of its constituents closing lower. The index opened sharply down and slumped further 451.57 points or 0.61 per cent to hit a low of 73,663.60 in early deals following weak global trends. The barometer later recovered losses to close almost flat.

- Advertisement -

Analysts said late-buying in select blue-chips such as ICICI Bank, Reliance and Airtel helped recover losses.

The broader Nifty of NSE advanced 37.60 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 22,497.90, rebounding from the day’s lows. The index rose by 61.8 points or 0.27 per cent to hit a high of 22,522.10.

Shares of IndusInd Bank plummeted by more than 27 per cent to close at Rs 655.95 apiece on BSE after the private sector lender reported some discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio.

During the day, the stock of Mumbai-based lender tanked 28 per cent to hit a 52-week low of Rs 649 per share. Additionally, the shares emerged as the major laggard on the 30-share BSE barometer.

- Advertisement -

Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards in the Sensex pack.

On the other hand, Sun Pharmaceuticals, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Titan were the gainers.

“Despite significant sell-offs in the US and other Asian markets driven by concerns over an economic slowdown caused by the ongoing trade war, the domestic market is showing signs of a gradual recovery.

“Its relatively lower volatility can be attributed to a moderation in valuations, following recent corrections, along with supportive factors like falling crude oil prices, an easing Dollar Index, and expectations of a rebound in domestic earnings,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

- Advertisement -

The attention remains on the upcoming retail inflation data, which could provide insights into potential interest rate cuts, Nair added.

Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd said markets remained volatile but managed to close slightly in the green amid mixed signals. A weak global outlook led to a gap-down opening, but selective buying in heavyweight stocks helped recover losses, he added.

Analysts said that US President Donald Trump’s flip-flop tariff policy and the high uncertainty has started impacting US stock markets with benchmark indices tanking up to 4 per cent on Monday.

The BSE Smallcap gauge fell 0.70 per cent, however, the midcap index went up 0.72 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Realty, Telecommunication, Energy, Oil & Gas, Commodities, Consumer Discretionary, Healthcare, Capital Goods, Consumer Durables and Metal were among the gainers.

FMCG, IT, Utilities, Auto, Bankex, Teck and Focussed IT were the laggards.

As many as 2,506 stocks declined while 1,466 advanced and 119 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Despite the market ended in the negative zone. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms edged up by Rs 39,721.99 crore to Rs 3,94,25,540.72 crore (USD 4.51 trillion).

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Seoul ended lower, while Hong Kong settled flat. Shanghai stock markets finished in the green territory. European markets were largely positive in the mid-session deals.

US markets plunged to 4 per cent in overnight deals on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.71 per cent to USD 69.77 a barrel.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 485.41 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) picked up equities worth Rs 263.51 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 217.41 points to settle at 74,115.17. The Nifty declined by 92.20 points to close at 22,460.30. (PTI)