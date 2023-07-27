Union Bank of India joins forces with IBM to spearhead comprehensive digital transformation

- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 26: Union Bank of India, a prominent public sector bank, is taking bold strides towards a future-ready and customer-centric approach through its ambitious Digital Transformation initiative. In a strategic move to revolutionize the banking landscape, the bank has forged a partnership with M/s IBM India Pvt Ltd, a renowned technology system integrator, to co-create a cutting-edge Digital Business Platform.

This groundbreaking collaboration aims to establish a Digital Bank equipped with state-of-the-art capabilities, focusing on omni-channel experiences, data-driven hyper-personalization, and an extensive financial services superstore designed for seamless cross-selling and upselling. The Digital Business Platform will enable smooth digital journeys, offering customers unmatched convenience and efficiency. Additionally, the bank will embrace Open Banking capabilities, fostering seamless integration of services across various partnerships.

“At Union Bank of India, we are dedicated to empowering our customers with innovative products and unparalleled banking experiences. Our partnership with IBM India Pvt Ltd marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a comprehensive Digital Transformation,” stated the Managing Director of Union Bank of India. “We are committed to creating a future-ready banking ecosystem that prioritizes customer satisfaction and convenience.”

This strategic alliance between Union Bank of India and IBM India Pvt Ltd holds the promise of elevating banking services to new heights of digital excellence, ushering in a new era of cutting-edge banking solutions for customers across the nation.