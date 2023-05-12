Adah Sharma to play cop in Shreyas Talpade’s ‘The Game of Girgit’

Mumbai, May 11 (PTI): Actor Adah Sharma has boarded the cast of the Shreyas Talpade-starrer “The Game of Girgit”, the makers announced Thursday. The upcoming thriller is produced by Gandhar Films and Studio Pvt Ltd, and directed by Vishal Pandya of “Hate Story 2” fame.

According to the makers, “The Game of Girgit” is loosely based on the infamous ‘Blue Whale Game’ that became extremely popular amongst the youngsters in recent times.

Also called the “Blue Whale Challenge”, it is an Internet “game” allegedly comprising a series of tasks assigned to players by administrators during a 50-day period, with the final challenge requiring the player to commit suicide.

Sharma, most recently seen in the controversial film “The Kerala Story”, said it is exciting to play a cop on screen. “I’ve played a cop before in ‘Commando’ and the role of Bhavana Reddy got very popular. This role of Gayatri Bhargav is a very different cop. It’s fun to play a cop but differently this time,” the 31-year-old actor said in a statement. Talpade, who plays an app developer in “The Game of Girgit”, said he was fascinated with the plot of the film. “I’m looking forward to this journey. It also has a powerful message that we strongly feel should reach the audiences, especially the kids and the youngsters of the nation,” the “Iqbal” star added.

“The Game of Girgit” is a story of today’s generation, who are unaware of the consequences of sharing details about their private life on mobile phone apps, said director Pandya.

