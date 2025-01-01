14 C
Guwahati
Ahead of birthday, 'KGF' star Yash appeals to fans to prioritise safety, avoid grand gatherings

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) “KGF” star Yash on Monday urged fans to avoid grand gestures and gatherings on his birthday on January 8, saying it was time to “change our language of love”.
In a post on Instagram, the 38-year-old actor wished fans ahead of the New Year and said it is also a time for reflection, resolution and charting a new course.

“The love you all have showered on me over the years has been nothing short of phenomenal. But there have been some unfortunate incidents too.

“It’s time for us to change our language of love, especially when it comes to the celebration of my birthday. The expression of your love should not be in grand gestures and gatherings. The greatest gift for me is knowing you are safe, setting positive examples, achieving your goals, and spreading joy,” the actor said, adding that he will be busy and not be in town on his birthday.

In a tragic incident earlier this year, three of Yash’s fans lost their lives while erecting a large cutout of the star. At that time also, the actor had asked fans his to avoid grand celebrations and stay safe.

Yash is currently filming “Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups”, jointly produced by him and Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

