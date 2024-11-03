29 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 3, 2024
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ earns ` 65 crore globally on day 1

NEW DELHI, Nov 2: Ajay Devgn-starrer “Singham Again” amassed ` 65 in worldwide gross on its opening day, the makers said on Saturday. Directed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the action film was released in theatres on Thursday, coinciding with the festival of Diwali. In a statement, the film’s team said the movie, which is the third part in “Singham” series after “Singham” and “Singham Returns”, earned ` 43.7 crore net at the Indian box office. “India’s largest cop franchise ‘Singham Again’ has roared to a thunderous start and set new Diwali records, amassing a massive day one total of Rs 65 crore worldwide with India net box office at Rs 43.7 crore emerging as the No 1 choice of Diwali, filling theatres to capacity across single screens and multiplexes nationwide,” the statement said. The “Singham” is part of Shetty’s ambitious cop universe that also includes characters played by Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in “Sooryavanshi” and “Simmba”. The cast for “Singham Again” includes Singh, Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff and Shweta Tiwari as well as Arjun Kapoor, who essays the role of the antagonist. (PTI)

10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation

