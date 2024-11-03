Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ earns ` 65 crore globally on day 1

NEW DELHI, Nov 2: Ajay Devgn-starrer “Singham Again” amassed ` 65 in worldwide gross on its opening day, the makers said on Saturday. Directed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the action film was released in theatres on Thursday, coinciding with the festival of Diwali. In a statement, the film’s team said the movie, which is the third part in “Singham” series after “Singham” and “Singham Returns”, earned ` 43.7 crore net at the Indian box office. “India’s largest cop franchise ‘Singham Again’ has roared to a thunderous start and set new Diwali records, amassing a massive day one total of Rs 65 crore worldwide with India net box office at Rs 43.7 crore emerging as the No 1 choice of Diwali, filling theatres to capacity across single screens and multiplexes nationwide,” the statement said. The “Singham” is part of Shetty’s ambitious cop universe that also includes characters played by Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in “Sooryavanshi” and “Simmba”. The cast for “Singham Again” includes Singh, Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff and Shweta Tiwari as well as Arjun Kapoor, who essays the role of the antagonist. (PTI)

