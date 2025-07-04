Three-Day training on induced breeding and carp seed production concludes in Namsai

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, July 3: A three-day residential training programme on Induced Breeding and Seed Production of Carps, jointly organised by the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), North East Regional Centre, and the Department of Fisheries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, concluded successfully on Thursday at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Namsai district.

According to an official statement, the training, held from July 1 to 3, brought together 25 participants from various parts of Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring states.

The programme focused on both theoretical and practical aspects of freshwater aquaculture, including scientific induced breeding techniques, fish seed production, disease management, water quality control, nutritional interventions, and emerging trends in aquaculture practices.

The inaugural session was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Namsai CR Khampa, who stressed the importance of adopting multi-species aquaculture systems.

In his address, he encouraged stakeholders to consider aquaculture not only as a viable livelihood opportunity but also as a pathway to boost rural economies and promote fish production self-sufficiency in the district.

Namsai District Planning Officer Keshab Sharma also addressed the participants, highlighting the wide range of economic prospects available through scientific aquaculture.

He urged participants to understand and integrate the entire value chain—from hatchery operations to marketing—towards achieving sustainable income and growth.

Assistant Director of Fisheries Joram Rupa provided detailed training on scientific methods of fish rearing.

His session covered key aspects such as water quality monitoring, appropriate stocking densities, and efficient feed strategies, equipping the participants with essential foundational knowledge for improved aquaculture practices.

On the second day, local MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom graced the training with his presence. He underlined the potential of aquaculture as a transformative tool for the rural economy and advocated for the involvement of young farmers in modern practices.

He specifically emphasized the scope of prawn farming and encouraged farmers to explore such diversified ventures for increased profitability.

Ashim Borah, Officer-in-Charge of NFDB-NERC, elaborated on the various central schemes and financial support mechanisms available under NFDB.

He explained how the board is actively working at the grassroots level to empower fish farmers through training, technical support, and infrastructure development. His sessions also covered pond construction, scientific culture practices, and the long-term economic advantages of technology-driven aquaculture.

Further enriching the programme, Chow Biman Pangyouk, Fisheries Development Officer, led practical sessions including hands-on demonstrations in induced breeding and seed production.

Participants were trained in hormone administration, especially using synthetic hormone Wova-FH, and received instructions on disease prevention and nutritional enhancement during the fish seed rearing stage.

An exposure visit to the government fish seed farm at Jona-I (Lathao) was organised, where participants observed live breeding processes.

Additional field sessions were conducted by CP Wailong, FD-cum-in-charge of the Bordumsa Fish Farm, offering participants deeper practical engagement.

Adding an inspirational touch to the event, Leela Kanta Saikia, a successful progressive fish farmer from Dibrugarh, Assam, shared his personal journey of building a thriving hatchery business.

His story of scaling operations through innovation and consistent effort served as motivation for the trainees.

The training programme concluded with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all resource persons, officials, dignitaries, and participants for their active involvement.

According to the official statement, this initiative reflects NFDB-NERC’s commitment to promoting scientific aquaculture and empowering farmers across the North East through knowledge-sharing and technological innovation.