Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Akshay Kumar on Saif Ali Khan: He protected his family

New Delhi, Jan 21: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has lauded Saif Ali Khan’s bravery and is happy that his former co-star, who was attacked by an intruder recently at his home, is safe.

“It’s very nice that he is safe, it’s good we are happy. The whole industry is very happy. And it was very brave of him, he protected his family,” Akshay said at the press conference of his new film “Sky Force” here on Monday.

At the event, Kumar, who was accompanied by co-star Veer Pahariya and producers Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, mentioned their 1994 film “Tu Khiladi Main Anari” and joked that their next collaboration would be called “Dono Khiladi.” In an attack on January 16 at Saif’s Bandra apartment, the actor suffered six injuries.

As per reports, Saif was injured while protecting his children from the intruder. He was rushed to the hospital where he is recovering after surgery.

Kumar’s upcoming film “Sky Force” is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. It is based on a true story about the 1965 India-Pakistan Air war. (PTI)

