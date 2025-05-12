Amitabh Bachchan returns to X to praise ‘Operation Sindoor’, says Pahalgam attack won’t be forgotten

New Delhi, May 11: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on early Sunday morning made his social media comeback with a lengthy post on ‘Operation Sindoor’ by the Indian armed forces in retaliation of the Pahalgam terror attack, after sharing a series of blank posts on his X page and personal blog for weeks.

The veteran actor had not made any post on X since April 22, hours before terrorists attacked Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir killing 26 people.

- Advertisement -

Bachchan, 82, expressed sadness over the massacre of innocent civilians in Pahalgam.

In his post, he also lauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for launching ‘Operation Sindoor’ which targeted nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur which is a major base of Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit.

“The Pahalgam attack where they killed 26 innocent tourists .. all with their families enjoying a holiday , mercilessly, at one spot – even on a couple just married three days ago, who had come for their Honeymoon .. will never be forgotten .. SO . the Government , who have been telling the neighbouring authorities to stop terrorist camps and activities in our Country , has never been heeded ..

“Hence Modi and the Government decided to respond to the terrorist base camps in the neighbours and launched a military procedure .. the results of which are well known .. 9 of their terrorist camps and outfits were destroyed .. militarily .. (sic)” the actor wrote on X. Bachchan concluded his post with the lines from his father, Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s popular poem “Agneepath”, exhorting the armed forces.

- Advertisement -

The actor said he chose to select words from the poem “as an inspiration and a demand to the Army and all Indians .. to continue the fight !! Against the injustice done to us and in particular the innocent .. !!!

“Tu na thamega kabhi, tu na mudega kabhi, tu na jhukega kabhi, kar shapath, kar shapath, kar shapath, agneepath, agneepath, agneepath,” he wrote.

Hours after India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding on stopping military actions, the arrangement came under severe pressure with New Delhi blaming Islamabad for breaching it.

In a media briefing close to midnight, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called upon Pakistan to take “appropriate steps” to address these violations and deal with the situation with “seriousness and responsibility”. This came around five hours after the foreign secretary announced that India and Pakistan had reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect. (PTI)