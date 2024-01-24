Bachchan calls consecration ceremony at Ram temple ‘a day filled with relevance of divine spirit’

Mumbai, Jan 23: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was one of the prominent film personalities to attend the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya’s Ram temple, on Tuesday described the event as “a day filled with the relevance of divine spirit”.

Bachchan, 81, was accompanied by his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, 47, to the ceremony, which was held on Monday in Uttar Pradesh’s temple town believed to be Lord Ram’s birthplace.

The screen icon shared a series of pictures of the temple and the new Ram Lalla idol after the consecration (‘pran pratishtha’) on his personal blog.Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture with the Ram Lalla statue at the recently inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The actor posted photos from his visit to the temple to his blog and account on X, formerly known as Twitter. Amitabh may be seen in the picture praying to the idol while standing inside the temple. The actor was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama and a shawl around him.

Amitabh posted the pictures on X and stated, “T 4899 – Bol Siya Pati Ramchandra Ki Jai.” Amitabh posted the images to his blog and penned, “A day filled with the relevance of divine spirit .. back from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya .. the glory the celebration and the belief of faith .. immersed in the reckoning of the TEMPLE at shri Ram’s birth .. not much can be said beyond this .. for faith does not possess description .. Can you .. ?”

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after they both offered his prayers at the temple. Amitabh greeted the political leader with his hands folded and conversed with him before Abhishek joined them.

The veteran actor was also spotted interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event. The Prime Minister reportedly questioned Amitabh about several topics, including his surgically operated hand. A video that captured their conversation went viral.

After Monday’s consecration ceremony, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla was placed at the Ram Temple as part of the ritual. The temple is almost completed with construction, and a few images from the location have already gone viral. Numerous celebrities attended the beautiful temple inauguration, including Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Kangana Ranaut. (AGENCIES)