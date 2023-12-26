19 C
Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan get married; actor shares first photos from wedding

Mumbai, Dec 25: Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and make-up artist Sshura Khan on Sunday got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and friends.

The nuptials took place at Arbaaz’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence here. Arbaaz shared the first pictures from the wedding on his official Instagram page on early Monday morning.

“In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day,” he captioned the photos with Sshura.

The bride and groom wore floral outfits for the ceremony: Arbaaz had donned a bandhgala sherwani and Sshura wore a pink pastel organza lehenga. Arbaaz’s son Arhaan, parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan attended the wedding along with his stepmother Helen, his brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, his nephew Nirvaan Khan, sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Iulia Vantur and Raveena Tandon also attended the wedding.

Arbaaz was married to model-actor Malaika Arora for 19 years. He was previously in a relationship with model Giorgia Andriani. (PTI)

