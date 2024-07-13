31 C
Saturday, July 13, 2024
We have arrived: Kim Kardashian on reaching Mumbai for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Mumbai: American media personalities and sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian arrived in India to attend the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, set to be held in Mumbai on Friday. According to videos circulating on social media, Kim, 43, and Khloe, 40, landed here early Friday morning with their staff and security detail.
In one of the videos, Kim could be seen exiting the airport and giving a quick wave to the paparazzi waiting outside with Khloe following her as they stepped into a car.
“We have arrived,” she captioned a video of her waving to the paparazzi calling out to her for a picture. Earlier in the day, Kim also shared a series of videos and photos on her Instagram Stories upon her arrival in India. This is both Kim and Khloe’s first visit to the country, according to media reports. In a video, a security personnel for the Kardashian sisters can be seen urging the paparazzi, who were busy clicking away their pictures and making reels, to make way for the car.
She captioned this clip as: “Hi” accompanied by the Indian flag. An Instagram Story featured Kim saying “Thank you!” after she received a warm welcome from the hotel staff, who put a ‘teeka’ on her forehead and presented a shawl as well as a bouquet of flowers to her. In the next slides, she posted glimpses of the decorations at the hotel along with the staff leading the sisters to their rooms to the sound of a live flute performance as they held salvers decorated with ‘diyas’ and flowers in their hands.
In a video shared by Khloe on her Instagram Stories, a production crew with cameras, lights and microphones were seen following the sister duo around. After four months of star-studded pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani, youngest son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant. Several other notable celebrities from different walks of life will also be a part of the celebration. On Thursday, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas reached Mumbai accompanied by her singer husband Nick Jonas to attend the wedding.
The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted in March in Gujarat’s Jamnagar which witnessed the performances by pop diva Rihanna and the three Khans — Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir — along with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt. In June, the celebrations continued overseas when guests embarked on a luxury cruise across Italy and South of France and featured stage acts by the Backstreet Boys, singer Katy Perry and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber performed at the ‘sangeet’ ceremony last week in Mumbai. The wedding on Friday will take place at Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai, followed by dinner receptions on the following days. Besides the Kardashians, the extravaganza is expected to be attended by former UK prime ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former Canadian PM Stephen Harper, sources said. Indian film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ram Charan are also expected to attend. Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional ceremony last January.

 

A Chai Lover's Dream Vacation: Explore India's Best Tea Plantation Homestays
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
