Babil Khan and Malayalam actor Anna Ben to co-star in Indo-American film ‘Yakshi’

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Actors Babil Khan and Anna Ben are leading the cast of “Yakshi”, an upcoming Indo-American co-production.

The film, which offers a unique blend of Indian folklore and contemporary storytelling, is written and directed by Karan Sunil, best known for his work on the series “Code-Switched”.

The project is backed by Lambe Log Productions and Full Spectrum Features.

Ben, known for her performances in Malayalam films “Kumbalangi Nights” and “Helen”, took to social media to share the news about the film.

“This was truly written in the stars. Had the most amazing time working with these wonderful human beings. @ksunzz @lambelogproductions, thank you for trusting me to be Maya. Thank you for letting me discover a whole new side as an artist.

“And most importantly, it gives everyone a safe space to work and collaborate. @babil.i.k, you are an absolute darling! I hope we get to work together more and can’t wait to see you do all the wonderful things you are dreaming of doing,” the actor wrote.

The key details about “Yakshi”, including its plot and the release date, are yet to be announced officially.