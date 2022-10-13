Global Theatre Release of Aye Zindagi This Friday

Guwahati 10 Oct: Platoon One Films’, the boutique film studio known for backing new and exciting talent is back with another exciting new film, Aye Zindagi, their first solo production to release in theatres across India and North America.

The poster and trailer are live and trending on social media, promising an emotional rollercoaster of a film that will tug at your heartstrings. Based on an incredible true story, Aye Zindagi follows the journey of a 26-year-old liver cirrhosis patient Vinay Chawla whose unlikely bond with a hospital grief counsellor Revathi, rekindles his hope and faith in life and makes him believe in the power of humanity.

The film is highly anticipated for various reasons, prime among them being veteran South actress and 3-time National Film Award winner Revathy’s comeback to Hindi cinema in a lead role. The film also features an exciting mix of acclaimed pan-Indian actors, such as Satyajeet Dubey (the breakout star from Mumbai Diaries), Mrinmayee Godbole (from the much-loved Marathi film Chi Va Chi Sau Ka), Hemant Kher (veteran Gujarati actor who earned rave reviews for his critical role in Scam 1992), along with Shrikant Verma, Sawan Tank, Muskaan Agarwal and Pranjal Trivedi.

The film is written and directed by Dr Anirban Bose, who is also known for his novels Bombay Rains, Bombay Girls’, ‘Mice in Men’ and ‘The Death of Mitali Dutto’. On this remarkable journey from being a doctor to turning writer-director, Anirban shares “Aye Zindagi is a big departure from what I normally do. I’m a physician so I take care of patients and I teach medical students. I’m incredibly excited and nervous, and I hope people see the beauty of the story that motivated me to devote two years of my life to this project so far out of my comfort zone.”

He adds, “I always knew this was a story that needed to be told, it’s so beautiful, dramatic – the kind of story that makes you think life is indeed stranger than fiction! The actors have done an outstanding job, the film has come together beautifully, and the production team is rock solid behind me. We just need one last thing – for the audience to come to theatres and see for themselves what an amazing story this is.”

Satyajeet, who went through a drastic physical transformation in Aye Zindagi to play the lead role of Vinay, the young patient with liver cirrhosis is full of gratitude for this experience. “This film has been a journey that gave me immense joy upon its completion, my BEST so far. It’s the kind of journey each artist/actor craves for. The journey that shook me physically and emotionally, was heart-wrenching and heartening at the same time. The journey where I had to go beyond acting. The journey took me to the deepest corners of my being. And the journey with such beautiful people I absolutely LOVE. I really cannot wait for this film to be out for the world to witness it.”

He adds, “Films are a medium of entertainment, but certain films, certain stories go beyond that, it moves you in such a way that it opens doors of new perspective within you that has the power to change lives, that’s what Aye Zindagi is all about.”

After producing acclaimed films like Picasso and Yours Truly, Shiladitya Bora, founder of Platoon One Films is thrilled about his first home production to land in theatres soon. He says, “I’ve known Anirban for almost 15 years, back when I first read his wonderful novel Bombay Rains, Bombay Girls as a student and reached out to congratulate him. Over the years, our friendship has evolved into this beautiful collaboration and I’m excited for the world to see his talents. I still remember when Anirban told me and my wife an unbelievable true story about one of his patients over dinner, and we all teared up. Once in your lifetime, you hear a story and you think to yourself, wow, this should be a film! This is the power of this story, and there’s no one else better suited to tell it than the person who lived it.” He adds, “We’ve made this film as an ode to the medical community, which is even more pertinent after the pandemic years.”

Anirban shares the sentiment, “It’s a very family-friendly film that shows the best that humanity has to offer. After the difficult last two years, we all need a positive, feel-good film like Aye Zindagi, a testament to the true beauty of a life where human beings can empathise with one another.”

Mrinmayee Godbole says: “Aye Zindagi is a story of hope and love and healing. It has a very warm vibe, and the audience will relate to each and every character. I play a Malayalam nurse in this film, which was a new and challenging role for me. It was a wonderful experience working with this cast and crew and I’m so excited about the film releasing in theatres.

Hemant Kher says: “Aye Zindagi is a film about Zindagi as the title suggests but more than that it’s about the core human values of caring and sharing, and that’s why I feel the story will definitely connect with the audience. I am playing a humanitarian doctor who gives more importance to the service than his own life. We all need a doctor like Mr Kapoor in our lives. He goes beyond his duties to help others not just as a professional but as a human too. With characters like these, I’m sure that this film will surely find a place in people’s hearts!”

Aye Zindagi will be released in theatres across India and North America on October 14.

Director’s bio: Anirban Bose is a doctor (University of Rochester in New York). In his professional life, Anirban works with patients who have undergone organ transplants and came across this incredible story of a young man who needed a liver transplant to survive, but because he couldn’t afford one, was told to quit his work and live out his remaining days at home. Anirban captures the young man’s struggle to survive and his incredible health journey. Anirban is also an author who has written the books ‘Bombay Rains, Bombay Girls’, ‘Mice in Men’ and ‘The Death of Mitali Dutto’. ‘Aye Zindagi’ is Anirban Bose’s directorial debut film.

About Platoon One: Platoon One Films is all about the art, craft and business of cinema. We are a boutique film studio and turnkey solutions provider for the motion picture business with a core focus on production, marketing, distribution and syndication. We believe that quality content need not be boring, inaccessible or limited by boundaries. And that’s why our highly specialised team strides towards one common goal – to help cutting-edge cinema reach a global audience, in a meaningful and profitable way.

Our current projects include producing ‘Minimum’ starring Saba Azad, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Namit Das; ‘Bhagwan Bharose’ starring Vinay Pathak, Masumeh Makhija, and Manu Rishi Chadha, and ‘Toh Ti Ani Fuji’ featuring Lalit Prabhakar and Mrinmayee Godbole in the lead characters.