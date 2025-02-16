19 C
‘Chhaava’ earns ` 50 crore at worldwide box office on day one

NEW DELHI, Feb 15: Vicky Kaushal’s historical action film “Chhaava” collected ` 50 crore at the box office worldwide on day one, the makers said on Saturday.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.
The movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, was released in theatres on Friday.

“Yeh ‘Chhaava ki dahaad’ hai. Roared like a true warrior king! Biggest opening ever for a Historical Hindi Film. Book your tickets now,” the studio wrote on its official X handle along with a poster, which mentioned that the movie collected ` 50 crore gross globally on the opening day.

According to the makers, the film earned ` 33.1 crore net at the domestic box office.”Chhaava” marks the third biographical film for Kaushal after “Sardar Udham” and “Sam Bahadur”.

In the movie, Kaushal essays the role of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Mandanna plays Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife Maharani Yesubai and Khanna stars as Aurangzeb. The cast also includes Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana and Vineet Kumar Singh. (PTI)

16 February, 2025

