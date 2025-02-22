16 C
Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ earns over` 200 crore at box office

NEW DELHI, Feb 21: Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava has emerged as the first Hindi film to cross the ` 200-crore mark at the domestic box office in 2025, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical drama collected ` 219.75 crore nett in Week 1.
Produced by Maddock Films under the direction of Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava opened with a domestic collection of ` 31 crore nett on its opening day. The momentum carried through the weekend, with ` 37 crore nett earned on Saturday and ` 48.5 crore nett on Sunday.

The film passed the Monday test with flying colours on Day 4, with ` 24 crore nett added to its earnings. The collections increased marginally to ` 25.25 crore nett on Tuesday, followed by ` 32 crore nett on Wednesday. With an additional ` 22 crore nett on Thursday, the total domestic earnings of Chhaava stands at ` 219.75 crore nett in its seven-day theatrical run.

Chhaava chronicles the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal, with Rashmika Mandanna playing his wife Maharani Yesubai.

The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai.

Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features a musical score composed by AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, Captain America: Brave New World, the first solo film featuring Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America, which also hit cinemas on February 14, failed to make a mark at the Indian box office in the first week with collections totalling ` 16.29 crore nett in seven days.

Directed by Julius Onah, the film earned ` 4.2 crore nett in India on its opening day, followed by ` 4 crore nett on Day 2 and ` 4.15 crore nett on Day 3, according to Sacnilk.

On Monday, the Marvel movie earned ` 1.19 crore nett, followed by ` 0.9 crore nett on Tuesday and ` 1.01 crore nett on Wednesday.

With another ` 0.7 crore nett added to the earnings on Thursday, the total India collection of Brave New World stands at ` 16.29 crore nett.

At the global box office, Brave New World collected USD 208 million, including USD 109.7 million from the US market and USD 98.27 million internationally. (PTI)

