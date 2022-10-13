‘Code Name: Tiranga’ part of my career’ 2.0 phase, says Parineeti Chopra

Mumbai, Oct 12: Parineeti Chopra says her upcoming film “Code Name: Tiranga” is in line with her last few releases “Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar”, “The Girl on the Train” and “Saina”, which saw the actor break the stereotype of a bubbly girl that was associated with her initially in her career.

She describes the current phase of her professional life as ‘Parineeti 2.0′, a new and improved version. The 33-year-old actor said she is grateful to the audience for showering their love on her recent films, a move which was propelled by the need to be honest about her career choices.

“This is a new phase in my life, Parineeti 2.0. This film (‘Code Name: Tiranga’) is part of that phase for me, where I have grown.

“If the last three films hadn’t worked, if they (people) would have rejected those films then I would have understood that they don’t want to see me do this, but they want to,” Chopra, who made her debut as a leading lady with 2012’s “Ishaqzaade”, told PTI in an interview here.

Citing the example of the Amol Gupte-directed biopic “Saina”, based on badminton champion Saina Nehwal, the actor said she doesn’t measure the success of a movie by box office collections or its OTT viewership.

What matters is the way a film touches the hearts of people, she added. During the making of “Saina”, Chopra recalled the team would often say the movie will resonate more with children.

“…I never understood that but now I get it. That film is more for kids than adults because it is a very simple film. That is the impact for me… Even if a box office or OTT number is not there, for me, every one of those films has a huge fan base. And that is interesting.”

According to the Ambala-born actor, recent success has reaffirmed her faith that a good film will always find its audience.

“I never used to believe in this before but now I believe that a good film always finds success. They were all OTT films. We have no number to calculate the success of the films but the reviews and feedback that I get till today is good,” she added. (PTI)