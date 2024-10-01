29 C
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
‘Devara: Part 1’ crosses ` 300 crore-mark in first weekend

New Delhi, Sept 30: Telugu film “Devara: Part 1”, helmed by Koratala Siva, earned Rs 304 crore at the worldwide box office in opening weekend, the makers said on Monday.
Headlined by Jr NTR and also starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film released on September 27.
According to the makers, the total box office collection (gross) of “Devara: Part 1” stands at Rs 304 crore worldwide.
The post on the official handle of the film on X read, “A hurricane named ‘#Devara’… has wiped out every nook and corner with his ‘X’ style of destruction #BlockbusterDevara.”
Two-part epic “Devara” is billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India. The first part was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada last week.
The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. (PTI)

