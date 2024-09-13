32 C
Devara – Part 1’ receives U/A certificate from CBFC

New Delhi, Sept 12: Jr NTR-starrer “Devara – Part 1” has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the makers said on Thursday.

The two-part franchise is billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India. The first part will be released in theatres on September 27.

Directed by Koratala Siva, “Devara – Part 1” also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in key roles.

The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.
“Sparking a tidal wave of excitement, man of masses NTR Jr’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ (Telugu) has been given the green light to cast off, securing a U/A certificate from the censor board,” according to a press release issued by the makers.

With the U/A certification, “Devara – Part 1” is suitable for viewers above 13 years.

It has become the fastest Indian movie to sell over 35,000 tickets in North America, with over 30,000 tickets in the US alone, the makers added. (PTI)

