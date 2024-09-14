Focus of Punjabi industry more on cinema, OTT will take time: Gippy Grewal

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal says the cinema industry of Punjab is currently focusing on big screen releases and it will take some time for filmmakers to venture into the streaming space.

Grewal, who made his directorial debut with “Ardaas” in 2016, has come up with the third installment, “Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di” after 2019’s sequel “Ardaas Karaan”.

The third part, which also stars Jasmin Bhasin and Gurpreet Ghuggi in lead roles, released in theatres on Friday.

“The entire focus of our Punjabi industry is on cinema. The cinema of Punjab is getting big and our target is to make it bigger,” Grewal told PTI in an interview here.

The actor, 41, noted that the reach of Hindi cinema is “already very big” so it can easily present its content on OTT but for Punjabi cinema, which is still rising, it will take four to five more years to move to streaming platforms.

“Maybe in another 4-5 years, we will concentrate on OTT but right now everyone is focusing on cinema,” the actor, also known for his roles in Hindi films “Second Hand Husband” and “Lucknow Central”, said.

Ghuggi, 53, credited shows such as “Tabbar” and “Kohrra” for bringing stories from Punjab to the larger audience.

“‘Tabbar’ and ‘Kohrra are already on the backdrop of Punjab and mostly actors and makers are from there but they are using a mix of Hindi and Punjabi just to make the scope wider. If it’s in pure Punjabi, then the audience won’t get it.

“Eighty percent of Punjabi has been spoken in ‘Tabbar’ but like Gippi said, if you have excessive content in Bollywood, then everything cannot come in cinema,” he said. Bhasin, 34, who is famous for her roles in “Tashan-e-Ishq”, “Dil Se Dil Tak” and “Honeymoon”, also agreed that filmmakers in Punjab are focusing more on cinema.

“In Hindi, people are producing more content on OTT because it’s a very vast industry. In Punjab, there is also web content. So Punjabi cinema is also going towards web and OTT, it’s growing out there,” she said.

Over the last few years, the audience for Punjabi cinema is growing overseas and in the Hindi belt, Grewal said pointing out at the pan-India success of movies like “Jatt & Juliet” and “Carry On Jatta”.

“We have been to Australia, New Zealand and we have been to the UK and Canada, where there are big releases of Punjabi films… I think we are in the zone where our films will be released pan-India. Our last two-three films have worked well, even got sold out at Chennai. So we are hoping for the same for this one,” he added.

Punjab has many more stories to offer whether it is from its great history or its contribution to the freedom struggle of India, Ghuggi said.

“There are so many subjects that have glory but they haven’t come out yet. Religious stories and stories around our freedom fighters are still not explored fully. There are so many unsung heroes in Punjab. Gradually, they are being brought forward. I think the time will come when we will present the real Punjab on-screen,” he said.

Ghuggi, who worked with Grewal in all the installments of “Ardaas” and other films including “Carry On Jatta”, “Manje Bistre” and “Double Di Trouble”, said they have bonded like brothers while working on these films together.

“It feels like I am working with the family,” he added.

The actor is known for his comic timing whether it is in Punjabi or Hindi films like “Namastey London”, “Race”, “Singh is Kinng” and “Dunki” but he doesn’t want to get typecast.

“I do not want to categorise myself. For example, Paresh Rawal, he explored himself so much in characters. Mehmood saab comedy karte karte, ‘Kunwara Baap’ mein rulate chale jaate hai. So, I am enjoying the thing that whatever is best in me should come to the screen,” Ghuggi said.

- Advertisement -