25.6 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 28, 2025
type here...

Galaxy to shoot and back, no detours now: Salman on his heightened security

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, March 27: Bollywood star Salman Khan says heightened security due to death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has significantly restricted his movements and cramps his style.
The security protocol has impacted his daily routine, Khan told reporters on Wednesday night.

“Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai. (It is up to Bhagwan, Allah. Whatever life is destined is destined. That’s all),” he said.

- Advertisement -

“I cannot do anything about it (security). Khallas. So I go from Galaxy (home) to shoot to Galaxy, no detours,” he added.

Related Posts:

The 59-year-old could earlier be seen cycling around the city unhindered by his security team.

In April 2024, two men belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang opened fire outside Khan’s building. After this, security was enhanced with bulletproof glass protecting his balcony and CCTV cameras keeping watch on the road outside. Two months later, Navi Mumbai Police claimed to have discovered a plot to kill the actor when he travelled to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.

Asked about the elaborate security around him, Khan said, “You guys are sweet; that’s why they are sweet to you. I don’t wish for them to be sweet with those people who are not sweet.”  “It’s not when I’m with the press, but when I’m without the press. This (security) cramps my style,” Khan said in the interaction ahead of the release of his film “Sikander” this Sunday. (PTI)

10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

28 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year 10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling 10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April