25 C
Guwahati
Saturday, November 9, 2024
type here...

Salman Khan gets another threat; message sent to Mumbai traffic police helpline

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) Another threat has been issued to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, with the sender demanding Rs 5 crore on “behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang”, officials said on Friday.
The threat message was sent to Mumbai traffic police’s WhatsApp helpline on Thursday night, an official said.
The sender of the message threatened the actor and demanded Rs 5 crore, claiming it was being made on behalf of the Bishnoi gang. Besides, the individual also threatened the lyricist of the song ‘Main Sikandar Hoon’, the official said.
On a complaint by traffic officials, the Worli police have registered a case and launched a probe, he said.
In the past few weeks, the traffic police helpline has received many threat messages for Salman Khan.
Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. While Bishnoi himself is lodged in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati jail in cases including attempted murder and extortion, suspected members of his gang opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April.
Weeks after that, Navi Mumbai Police claimed to have uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan while on his way to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.

7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter

- Advertisement -

Related Posts:

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

09 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India 8 Most Happiest Animals In The World 10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December 10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter