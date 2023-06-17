24 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 17, 2023
type here...

Happy to see today’s generation is getting to watch Ramayana on big screen: Kriti on ‘Adipurush’

Entertainment
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

MUMBAi, June 16 (PTI): Actor Kriti Sanon on Thursday said she is happy that the current generation will experience the retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana on the big screen through her upcoming film “Adipurush”.

- Advertisement -

The actor, who plays the role of Janaki (Sita) in the big-budget period saga directed by Om Raut, took to her official Instagram account and shared videos of children looking forward to watching the film.

“As a child, the impact of visuals is a lot more than that of stories we hear. Our Visual memory is stronger and stays with us longer.

“I’m so happy that these lil ones and today’s generation is getting to watch Ramayana on the big screen (sic)” she captioned her post.

Describing Ramayana as an important part of Indian culture and values, Sanon said “we must pass this (on) to every generation.” The “Mimi” star also urged parents to take their children along to watch “Adipurush”, slated to be released globally on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Fronted by “Baahubali” star Prabhas, the multilingual movie is eyeing a bumper opening at the box office with trade experts predicting the film could do a business of more than Rs 80 crore on its opening day and comparing its pre-release buzz to Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan”.

 

Career Options In Psychology
Career Options In Psychology
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
Interesting Wedding Rituals Of North East India
Interesting Wedding Rituals Of North East India
Slowest Animals In The World
Slowest Animals In The World
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Theatres in Kathmandu halt ‘Adipurush’ screening

The Hills Times - 0
Career Options In Psychology Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics? 10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow Interesting Wedding Rituals Of North East India Slowest Animals In The World