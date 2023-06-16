‘Adipurush’: Critic Assaulted Outside Hyderabad Theatre

Hyderabad, June 16: In a disturbing incident, a man was reportedly beaten up outside a theatre in Hyderabad for expressing criticism of the recently released film ‘Adipurush’, featuring Prabhas in the lead role. The incident occurred on the day of the film’s release, adding an unfortunate turn to the fervor surrounding the mythological movie directed by Om Raut.

‘Adipurush’ is a cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh. With a substantial budget of Rs 500 crore and extensive use of visual effects (VFX), the film had generated considerable anticipation and had a strong advance booking response.

Video Credit: PTI

- Advertisement -

As part of a tribute to Lord Hanuman, theatre owners were requested to keep one seat empty during each screening. ‘Adipurush’ premiered in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, with early morning shows starting as early as 4 AM in Telangana.

Prior to its release, the film faced controversy when a dialogue referring to Janaki as “the daughter of India” raised concerns among the Nepali community. The dialogue was subsequently modified to respect the sentiments of Nepali viewers.

Amidst the heightened atmosphere surrounding the film, the assault on an individual outside a Hyderabad theatre serves as a stark reminder of the increasing intolerance and violence prevalent in society. It is unfortunate that expressing an opinion about a film led to physical harm being inflicted on an individual.

‘Adipurush’ Criticism:

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush, one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, has finally hit the silver screen, creating a buzz throughout the film industry with its grand release. Directed by Om Raut, the movie is reportedly one of the most expensive productions in Indian cinema.

- Advertisement -

However, even before its release, Adipurush faced its fair share of criticism. The unveiling of the film’s first teaser sparked a wave of disappointment among fans, who were quick to express their discontent with the quality of visual effects (VFX).

Despite the massive budget allocated for the film, the VFX work was heavily criticized for appearing subpar and reminiscent of a children’s cartoon show. In response to the backlash, the makers promised to address the concerns and make improvements. But did Adipurush manage to change people’s opinions after its theatrical release?

It seems that the film has left Twitter users divided in their reactions. On one side, there are emotionally charged fans who were eagerly awaiting the cinematic retelling of the Ramayana and praised the film for its modern technological approach.

They appreciated the effort to bring the epic tale to life on the big screen. However, there is another group of fans who possess a critical eye for cinema and storytelling. They voiced their dissatisfaction with the film’s VFX quality and characterization.

Here is how Twitter reacted to ‘Adipurush’:

‘Adipurush’ Opening Day Box Office Collection:

- Advertisement -

According to reports, the highly-anticipated mega-budget film Adipurush, featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, is projected to earn a remarkable sum of Rs 85 crore on its first day of release. If the film performs as anticipated, it will surpass the opening day collection of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Pathaan, which amassed Rs 57 crore.

It is worth highlighting that Prabhas has previously achieved two films that grossed over Rs 100 crore in all languages, namely Baahubali and Saaho. With Adipurush entering the scene, fans are eagerly waiting to see if it will become Prabhas’ third film to achieve this feat. The verdict will be revealed in a matter of hours.

The massive opening day collection of Adipurush highlights the immense popularity and anticipation surrounding the film. Fans and industry experts eagerly await updates on its performance at the box office, as the film’s success could potentially pave the way for more grand-scale mythological adaptations in Indian cinema.