33 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 5, 2023
type here...

Hombale Films to release Kannada movie ‘Yuva’ on Dec

Entertainment
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Bengaluru, March 4 (PTI): Kannada movie “Yuva”, which marks acting debut of cinema icon Dr Rajkumar’s grandson Yuva Rajkumar, will release in theatres on December 22, Hombale Films announced on Saturday.

The production banner, known for “KGF” franchise and “Kantara”, shared the release date and title teaser of the film on Twitter.

- Advertisement -

“We are excited to announce our latest venture, a family drama movie that combines the best of both worlds – intense action and powerful storytelling. The debutant, Dr Rajkumar’s grandson, has shown great potential, and we are confident that he will do justice to the role.

“It is an exciting moment for us as we continue to bring new and fresh talent to the forefront of the industry. We are confident that the movie will resonate with audiences of all ages and deliver an unforgettable experience,” Vijay Kiragandur, producer and founder of Hombale Films, said in a statement.

The family drama is directed by Santhosh Ananddram and also features acclaimed actor Achyut Kumar in a pivotal role.

“Kantara” composer Ajaneesh has created the soundtrack of the film.

- Advertisement -

Ananddram said the film’s highlight will be its action sequences, but at the core it is an emotional story about human relationships.

“As a director, my aim is always to create an immersive experience that engages the audience and leaves a lasting impact. With this family drama movie, we are pushing the boundaries and combining multiple genres to create something unique. The movie’s action sequences will be a highlight, but we are also focusing on the emotional depth and human relationships at the core of the story,” he said.

As of now the makers are planning to release “Yuva” only in Kannada.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Most Beautiful Looks
Shraddha Kapoor’s Most Beautiful Looks
Top 8 Rhino Reserves in India
Top 8 Rhino Reserves in India
8 Benefits Of Henna For Hair
8 Benefits Of Henna For Hair
Sushmita Sen In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits
Sushmita Sen In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits
MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES IN INDIA
MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES IN INDIA
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Khadi India announces khadi inspired showcase at Lakme Fashion Week X...

The Hills Times - 0
Shraddha Kapoor’s Most Beautiful Looks Top 8 Rhino Reserves in India 8 Benefits Of Henna For Hair Sushmita Sen In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES IN INDIA