Miley Cyrus didn’t have permission to perform ‘Hannah Montana’ songs: It was sad

LOS ANGELES, June 8: Hollywood actor-singer Miley Cyrus says she wasn’t allowed to perform songs from her show “Hannah Montana” after exiting Disney.

Cyrus rose to fame with her role in the show, which ran from 2006-2011 on Disney channel. In “Hannah Montana”, Cyrus portrayed the role of a teenager, living a dual life as a regular girl and a popular pop star.

The 32-year-old singer, who has tracks such as “We Can’t Stop”, “Wrecking Ball”, and “Flowers” to her credit, said she didn’t want to perform the “Hannah Montana” songs, but it did make her upset.

“After I left Disney, I wasn’t allowed to perform any of the ‘Hannah Montana’ music. It’s not like I wanted to, I mean, performing ‘The Best Of Both Worlds’ between ‘We Can’t Stop’ and ‘Wrecking Ball,’ wouldn’t have really made sense,” she said on The Ringer podcast. “It was still sad knowing those songs have my voice, my face, and I wasn’t allowed to sing them,” she added. Last year, Cyrus was named a Disney Legend at D23 2024. Post which, she was allowed to perform the songs of the show. “It was pretty cool,” she added.

Disney Legend is an honourific title bestowed by The Walt Disney Company on individuals who have made a significant impact on the Disney legacy. Cyrus’ latest project is a 55-minute visual album, titled “Something Beautiful”. It will release in theatres worldwide on June 27. Prior, it will hit big screen in US on June 12. It comprises 13 tracks. (PTI)