Saturday, June 7, 2025
Miss Universe India 2025 announces winners for Delhi, Haryana & Uttarakhand

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, June 6: Three young women were crowned winners at the Miss Universe India 2025 state finale for Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Smiti Chhabra (Delhi), Amishi Kaushik (Haryana) and Radhika Singhal (Uttarakhand) were declared winners in their respective categories at an event, held at The Grand Hotel in Vasant Kunj.

The trio will now advance to compete in the national finale of Miss Universe India 2025, a press release said.

Winners were chosen based on walk, poise, communication, intellect, and stage presence, with organisers emphasising that the platform celebrates more than just physical beauty.

From Delhi, Chhabra was crowned winner, while Avni Gupta and Tavishi Maggon were named first and second runners-up respectively.

In Haryana, Kaushik took the title, with Sanjana Sood and Yashika Goyal as runners-up.

Among the Uttarakhand finalists, Singhal emerged victorious, with Himanshi Singh and Aditi Pandey taking the first and second runner-up spots.

The jury included Kartikya Arora, group editor-in-chief of Pristine Magazine; pageant coach Dr Rita Gangwani; designer Samant Chauhan; actor Mannara Chopra; and reigning Miss Universe India 2023, Shweta Sharda. (PTI)

