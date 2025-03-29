25.6 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 29, 2025
type here...

Hrithik Roshan to make directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’, YRF comes on board as producer

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, March 28: Superstar Hrithik Roshan is set to make his directorial debut with “Krrish 4”, the next installment in his blockbuster superhero franchise, the makers announced on Friday.
The much-anticipated film will be produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) in association with Rakesh Roshan’s Filmkraft Productions and is scheduled to go on floors early next year. 

Hrithik, who has headlined all three previous films in the franchise, takes over the directing duties from his father Rakesh Roshan. “I’m passing the baton of the director of ‘Krrish 4’ to my son, Hrithik Roshan, who has lived, breathed and dreamt about this franchise since its inception with me! Hrithik has a clear and a very ambitious vision of taking Krrish’s journey forward with the audience for the next decades. I couldn’t be more prouder to see him wear the director’s hat for a film that means the world to us as a family.

- Advertisement -

“‘Krrish’ has entertained audiences the world over and Hrithik will now reveal the next chapters of this superhero saga and take the vision I created so many years ago to greater heights,” Rakesh Roshan said in a statement. The director, also known for directing several successful films including “Khoon Bhari Maang”, “Karan Arjun” and “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai”, welcomed Yash Raj Films’ head Aditya Chopra to the franchise.

Related Posts:

“It was he who convinced Hrithik to sit in the director’s chair. Adi and Yash Raj Films have the knowledge, understanding and technological might to produce this film and add great value to this project. “Hrithik and Adi coming together as a producer-director pair with me behind them is a rare and deliciously creative combination! I’m sure they will turn ‘Krrish 4’ into a theatrical experience that has never been made in India. (PTI)

10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Marcus Rutherford on playing Perrin in ‘The Wheel of Time’: It’s...

The Hills Times -
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year 10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling 10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April