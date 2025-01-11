Hrithik on 25 years of ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’: Was shocked when my dad said he’s making it with me

Mumbai, Jan 10: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan recalls feeling stunned when his father, Rakesh Roshan, told him he would be making “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai” with him as he believed it was being written for top stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the 2000 blockbuster marked Hrithik’s sensational debut 25 years ago. Now, in celebration of his silver jubilee in the film industry, the film is being re-released in theatres.

- Advertisement -

A special fan screening on Thursday evening brought fans from across the country together to witness the iconic film, which also featured Ameesha Patel. During an interactive session, Hrithik reminisced about the film’s casting.

Hrithik, who had served as an assistant director on Rakesh Roshan’s “King Uncle”, “Karan Arjun” and “Koyla”, had been discussing the film’s story with his father when he was writing the story.

Midway during the process, Hrithik said he told his father that none of the actors would fit the role. It was then that Rakesh Roshan told him that the film was for him.

“It was a shock when my dad said he’s making this film with me. We were sitting and discussing a story which was supposedly for some actor out there. There was Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. So, I thought this story is being made for one of them. And halfway through it, I started to complain.

“I said, papa, ‘It’s not going to suit all these stars. I’ve seen them do all of this in their first films,’ and he said, ‘Shut up. I’m making this film with you.’ So yeah, it was a bit of a shock,” he said.

Hrithik, who turned 51 on Friday, said he went to his room, thinking how he would pull it off. “He came, knocked on the door and said, ‘What happened?’ I said nothing. Then he said, ‘Be ready in four months.’ I told him, ‘Give me six.’ And that’s how it started,” Hrithik recalled.

- Advertisement -

Now 25 years later, Hrithik admitted that he was sceptical about the film’s re-release, joking that he hoped no one would watch it again.

“I’m going to be judged again. I hope you like it. But you will watch the film after 25 years and might be like, ‘What were we thinking?’ I hope you don’t change your mind about how you feel about me after watching.” “I was hoping no one saw the film again because ‘poll kabhi bhi khul sakti hai.’ But I’m here for you guys. I’m going to celebrate you and your love,” he said.

Over the years, Hrithik has built a reputation as one of the most versatile actors in Hindi cinema, with acclaimed performances in films like “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”, “Koi… Mil Gaya”, “Lakshya”, “Dhoom 2”, “Jodhaa Akbar”, “Krrish”, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, “Super 30” and “War”.

Speaking about “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, he said he will always be proud of the film and believes it will never age.

- Advertisement -

As one of Hindi cinema’s finest dancers, Hrithik said “Main Aisa Kyun Hoon” from “Lakshya”, which was choreographed by Prabhu Deva, was the most challenging dance number he has ever performed.

“I remember Prabhu Deva had shown me a kind of choreography that he wanted me to do.And I said, ‘I will do it, but I will need two months.’ I have asked for these two months from a lot of people in my life. Nobody gave it to me.

“But he gave me two months and had somebody stationed with me all the time before the shooting. And that is how we pulled that off,” he added.

Reflecting on his 25-year career, Hrithik said he does not fully understand his on-screen image and prefers being an actor rather than a star.

“That’s not who I am, that’s my work. It feels very human. I have fears, I have anxiety… Some people love being a star. I love being an actor.

“But the beauty of being a star is that I get to experience this, and I understand the responsibility. I know that there is power with it, and it’s all good. But I don’t know what to do with the star. I like being me. I think I’m a good guy, and I like being me,” he said.

Hrithik emphasized that he wants his fans to love him for who he is rather than the characters he plays on screen.

“I’ve always been very open-hearted with my words to all my fans and all my interviews. So, I believe that you are here more because of who I am than who he is up there on that screen.

That’s what makes me feel comfortable—that you’re here talking to me and not talking to that guy up there. So that feels nice,” he said. Hrithik will next be seen in “War 2”, the sequel to his 2019 action thriller. (PTI)