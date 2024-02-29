I can sing almost 18 songs at one go at age 90, says Asha Bhosle

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) Her first song came when she was just 10. Eighty years on, the legend of song, Asha Bhosle, is 90 and says she can belt out 18 numbers at one go even today.

And that’s just what Bhosle is about to do at her March 9 concert to celebrate her 90th birthday.

“If I will live more, I will go almost everywhere in Maharashtra and do shows. The name of my show is ‘Woh Phir Nahin Aati Hai’. I will also not come again… You should never regret that you haven’t seen that person. People say we did not see Kishore Kumar and other singers (perform). But now you can say we have seen Asha Bhosle,” the legendary singer said at a press conference on Wednesday.

‘Dukaan”, the directorial debut of screenwriter duo Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal, is set to hit the screens on April 5. The film features Monika Panwar, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Monali Thakur, and Vrajesh Hirjee in a cameo appearance. Set in Gujarat, ”Dukaan” unfolds the tale of Jasmine (Panwar), a young woman embarking on a courageous journey as a surrogate mother. ”Through Jasmine’s narrative lens, the film delves into crucial themes of dignity, freedom of choice, and the autonomy of women engaged in commercial surrogacy,” the makers said in a press release. Siddharth-Garima, known for their work in films such as ”Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, ”Ram-Leela” and ”Kabir Singh”, said they hope ”Dukaan” sparks meaningful conversations with its social message.

”Through our film, we aim to navigate the emotional roller coaster experienced by couples undertaking the journey of surrogacy, while also delving into the ethical and moral complexities often brushed aside in societal discourse,” the filmmakers said in a joint statement.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who launched the film’s trailer here on Wednesday, praised Siddharth-Garima who collaborated with him on ”Kabir Singh” and wrote the song ”Satranga” from ”Animal”.

”I know Siddharth-Garima’s journey with this film and I hold them in regards because I think they are wonderful writers, one of the best in this country,” Vanga added.

Siddharth-Garima are also lyricists with songs such as ”Pinga”, ”Deewani Mastani”, ”Mohe Rang Do Laal” from ”Bajirao Mastani” and ”Nainowale Ne” from ”Padmaavat” to their credit.

”Dukaan” is produced by A Jhunjhunwala and S K Ahluwalia under the banner Waveband Productions and Siddharth-Garima’s Kalamkaar Picture Productions.