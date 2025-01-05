It’s a blessing to work with director Shankar on ‘Game Changer’, says Ram Charan

Mumbai, Jan 4: South star Ram Charan on Saturday said it was an “enriching” experience to collaborate with acclaimed filmmaker S Shankar for his upcoming film “Game Changer”.

The political action film marks Shankar’s debut in Telugu cinema after directing several commercially-successful Tamil titles such as “Indian”, “Anniyan”, “Sivaji: The Boss”, “Enthiran” and “2.0”.

At the promotional press meet of “Game Changer”, Charan recalled meeting the director at an event for Shankar’s 2012 film “Nanban”, which was a remake of “3 Idiots”.

The actor said he wanted to ask the filmmaker to make a film either with him or his father, superstar Chiranjeevi, but couldn’t muster the courage to convey it to him.

“I was sitting next to Shankar sir and I was thinking, ‘How do I tell him to make a Telugu film with me or my dad or my contemporary heroes’. But I didn’t had the guts to tell him,” Charan said.

The actor said during the making of SS Rajamouli’s “RRR”, producer Dil Raju approached him to be part of a film, which will be helmed by Shankar.

“I don’t know how my dad will feel, but I feel blessed that I got to work with him. He should’ve done it with dad. But I’m very fortunate. It’s a blessing to work for five years with Rajamouli Garu and then Shankar Garu, it is so enriching as an actor, there’s so much to learn,” Charan added.

Charan said Rajamouli and Shankar are both “task masters” and push their actors to give their best.

“They expect a lot from every person working on the film. It’s very rare to work with such talent and they keep pushing you. There wasn’t a day when you could relax. Even if you’ve a single shot, there’s work,” the actor said.

The team of “Game Changer” has been busy promoting the film in India and the US.

Speaking about the pre-release event of the movie in Dallas, Charan said they are “overwhelmed” by the love and support of people for the movie.

“Global platform is important especially for an Indian film. We got an overwhelming response in Dallas, I hadn’t expected it.

“It shows global audiences are our true cinema lovers, most of our revenue comes from there. It’s not just for me or Shankar sir, they love a good film. I’m blessed to have that kind of response.”

Also starring Kiara Advani, “Game Changer” is set to release theatrically on January 10. (PTI)