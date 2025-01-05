22 C
Guwahati
Sunday, January 5, 2025
CM's vigilance cell raid Aswini Kumar Doley's residence

Assam
HT CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR, Jan 4: The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell on Saturday carried out a surprise raid on the official residence of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zila Parishad Aswini Kumar Doley in the Sivasagar Central Market area.

The raid has caused a stir among the conscious circle but the sleuths of the Vigilance team did not divulge anything before the media.

Doley is a popular Mising cultural worker and brother of former Dhemaji MLA Sumitra Patir. He has been transferred and posted as a Secretary of the Bodoland Territorial Council.

