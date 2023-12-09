20 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 9, 2023
‘KGF’ star Yash’s next film titled ‘Toxic’, Geetu Mohandas to direct movie

New Delhi, Dec 8: “KGF” franchise star Yash on Friday announced that the title of his next film is “Toxic”, which will be directed by Geetu Mohandas of “Moothon” fame.
According to the makers, the upcoming Kannada film is billed as “a fairy tale for grown-ups”. It will hit the screens on April 10, 2025.
Yash shared the film update on his official X page.
“‘What you seek is seeking you’ – Rumi. A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. #TOXIC @KvnProductions #GeetuMohandas,” the actor wrote alongside the link of the title announcement.
“Toxic” is produced by KVN Productions. (PTI)

