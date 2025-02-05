Security forces seize arms, ammunition in Manipur

IMPHAL, Feb 4: Security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Manipur’s Bishnupur and Tengnoupal districts during search operations, police said on Tuesday.

During a search operation at Phougakchao Mamang Leikai area near the banks of Khuga river in Bishnupur district on Monday security forces seized one AK-47 rifle along with a magazine, one 2-inch mortar, two SMG carbines, two country-made 9mm pistols along with magazines, three hand grenades, two IED explosives, twenty gelatine sticks and five 9mm live rounds, they said.

- Advertisement -

Police arrested a person from Khuyathong crossing in Imphal West district on Monday and seized one 9mm pistol along with a magazine from his possession.

On Sunday security forces during search operations and area domination in Duthang Laiching track in Tengnoupal district seized one 9mm pistol with magazine, one AK-47 rifle with magazine, a .303 rifle, 12 bore rifle (country made) along with ammunition. (PTI)