16 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 22, 2025
type here...

Leonardo DiCaprio to produce Martin Scorsese’s crime movie

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, Feb 21: Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio will once again team up with filmmaker Martin Scorsese on a crime movie, based on the original idea by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.
The three actors will feature in the movie, which is said to be in the same vein as Scorsese’s critically-acclaimed crime thrillers “Goodfellas” (1990) and “The Departed” (2006).

Set in Hawaii, the untitled drama will be written by author and journalist Nick Bilton, known for his 2021 HBO documentary “Fake Famous”.

- Advertisement -

The story will focus on a turbulent time on the island paradise when an aspiring mob boss battled rival crime factions to wrest control of the underworld of the Hawaiian islands in the 1960s -1970s, according to entertainment news outlet Variety. Scorsese and DiCaprio, who have worked together on films such as “Gangs of New York”, “The Aviator”, “The Departed”, “Shutter Island”, “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Killers of the Flower Moon”, will produce the project along with Johnson, Blunt, Bilton, Dany Garcia, Lisa Frechette and Rick Yorn. The duo are also working on “The Devil in the White City”, the long-gestating feature adaptation of Erik Larson’s 2003 true-crime nonfiction book.

Related Posts:

The project will also reunite Johnson and Blunt, who co-starred in the Disney movie “Jungle Cruise” and will next appear in Benny Safdie’s drama “The Smashing Machine”. (PTI)

10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

22 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata 10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World 9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring