Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ to debut in Indian theatres on Oct 6

Mumbai, May 19 (PTI): Filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, will be released in Indian theatres on October 6, followed by its streaming debut on Apple TV+.

Also featuring Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons, the movie is based on New York Times best-selling book of the same name by author David Grann.

Scorsese, who has frequently collaborated with his two leads DiCaprio and De Niro on multiple projects, has directed the film from a screenplay he wrote with Eric Roth.

“At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder,” read the official description, shared by Apple Studios.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is touted as an epic western crime saga with the story being told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone).

De Niro, who earlier shared the screen with DiCaprio for the 1993 movie “This Boy’s Life”, stars as William Hale, the uncle of DiCaprio’s Burkhart.

Plemons plays the role of Tom White, a Texas Ranger-turned FBI agent sent to Oklahoma to investigate the murders of the Osage Indian Nation tribe members. The actor previously worked with Scorsese for the filmmaker’s 2019 movie “The Irishman”.

“Killers of the Flower Moon”, which hails from Apple Studios, has been produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way.

Scorsese, DiCaprio, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi serve as producers.

Executive producers of the projet include DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Sommer, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul.

