Lionsgate developing new ‘Hunger Games’ movie based on Suzanne Collins’ latest novel

Los Angeles, June 7: Hollywood studios has announced that it is developing a new “Hunger Games” movie based on author Suzanne Collins’ new novel.
Collins announced the fifth book in the dystopian franchise on Thursday. Titled “Sunrise on the Reaping”, the novel will be released next year.
Hours later, Adam Fogelson, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, revealed that the studio will be developing the screen adaptation of the latest chapter, setting it up for theatrical release on November 20, 2026.
Filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who directed four films in the franchise, is expected to helm the new movie as well. The project will be produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson’s Color Force banner.
The “Hunger Games” franchise, which explores themes of survival, oppression, rebellion, and the consequences of power, started with Collins’ first book “The Hunger Games” , followed by sequels “Catching Fire” , and “Mockingjay” .
Lionsgate developed the films series with Jennifer Lawrence-starrer “The Hunger Games” in 2012 and its three sequels “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” , “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” .
The story is set in the dystopian country of Panem, comprising the wealthy Capitol and 13 districts in varying states of poverty. Every year, children from the first 12 districts are selected via lottery to participate in a compulsory televised battle royale death match called The Hunger Games. A prequel to the trilogy, titled “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” was written by Collins in 2020 and Lionsgate released its film version in 2023 with Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler starring in lead roles.(PTI)

 

