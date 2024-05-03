22.6 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 3, 2024
type here...

Travis Knight to direct ‘Master of the Universe’ movie for Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

LOS ANGELES, May 2: The live-action movie adaptation of “Masters of the Universe” series is moving forward at Amazon MGM Studios with Travis Knight coming aboard to direct the project.

“Masters of the Universe” is based on Mattel’s famous toy line that spawned a successful animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film.

- Advertisement -

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films have set the project for worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

Knight, best known for directing “Kubo and the Two Strings” and “Bumblebee”, will helm the movie from a screenplay by Chris Butler, following initial drafts written by David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Nee.

The project was earlier being developed at Netflix but the streaming service dropped it in July this year. The streamer reportedly spent nearly USD 30 million in development costs over two years for the project, which was meant to star Kyle Allen as Prince Adam aka He-Man.

The story revolves around the warrior He-Man, the only hope of a magical land called Eternia. Dolph Lundgren featured in the original movie as the title character, while Frank Langella played the villainous Skeleto.

- Advertisement -

The Amazon MGM/Mattel-backed movie movie will introduce a 10-year-old Prince Adam, who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword — the only link to his home on Eternia, according to the official plotline.

“After tracking it down almost two decades later. Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe,” it read.

“Masters of the Universe” will be produced by Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner, Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch. (PTI)

Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?
Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Ex-Nickelodeon producer Schneider sues ‘Quiet on Set’ makers for defamation and...

The Hills Times -
Best Places To Visit In South India In May Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes 10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?