Lokesh Kanagaraj unveils Sanjay Dutt’s first look from ‘Leo’

Chennai, July 29 (PTI): Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj on Saturday shared the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt from his upcoming film “Leo”, on the occasion of the Bollywood star’s 64th birthday.

Headlined by Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, the movie marks the Tamil debut of Dutt, who forayed into South cinema with the 2022 blockbuster Kannada film “KGF: Chapter 2”.

“Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you! #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt #Leo,” Kanagaraj posted on Twitter alongside a teaser video of Dutt from the film.

The short clip sees Dutt’s Antony Das making his way through a huge gathering followed by a close look at the actor, who is seen sporting a rugged look with grey beard and moustache.

“Leo” also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon. The first poster of “Leo” was unveiled last month to celebrate Vijay’s 49th birthday. They also released the Tamil movie’s first song “Naa Ready”. Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for Kanagaraj’s earlier movies “Master” and “Vikram”, is scoring the soundtrack of the film. The project is produced by SS Lalit Kumar.

Most Beautiful Perennial Flowers That Bloom All Summer 5 Countries To Study MBBS In 2023 Top 10 Dystopian Korean Drama Health Benefits Of Karela Indian Superfoods For Healthy Hair