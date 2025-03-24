More than 350 films, web series shot in J-K in past 5 yrs: LG

Jammu, March 23: More than 350 films and web series have been shot in the picturesque locales of Jammu and Kashmir in the last five years, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said, highlighting that peace holds the key to overall development.

Sinha was talking to reporters after inaugurating ‘Tawi Filmotsva’, a short film festival dedicated to promote local talent here. “In the past five years, especially after the framing of new film policy in 2021, more than 350 films and web series were shot in J&K. When there is peace, it leads to overall development and such types of programmes as well,” the lieutenant governor said.

Sinha said he is proud that Jammu and Kashmir has found its place in filmmaking once again.

“Our efforts of peace and development in the past five years have made J&K more attractive destination for Hindi, regional and foreign film shooting,” he said.

He said the new film policy was framed in order to keep pace with the changing times.

“Cinema is an effective medium of education and a powerful agent of social change. I want our local talent to maintain a balance between entertainment and social concern and use this powerful medium for the benefit of society and social transformation,” Sinha added.

He said technological advancement has helped the local budding filmmakers, actors and professionals in different fields of cinema to showcase the rich and varied cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I feel that this is the first film festival of its kind which has been dedicated to promoting local films and talents. As we all know, cinema education is an influential medium and also a force for social change.

“I would like to see a balance between our local talents and film professionals, entertainment and social responsibility. I feel that the balance between entertainment and social responsibility is the biggest challenge of the present time,” the lieutenant governor added.

The lieutenant governor also called upon the filmmakers and artists of the region to raise awareness about social issues and promote positive change through their creative endeavours.

“Creativity is not only a source of fulfilling your dream, but it is also a vehicle for social change. I have seen the deep impact of different creative genres on society but the impact of cinema is unparalleled and it has helped in raising awareness about many social evils.

“I want our youth to nurture this creativity to eliminate social evils like drug addiction from society and use the creative talent for good deeds that will change the lives of others. I want our youth to help the government in reaching out to the disadvantaged and ensure their life of dignity,” he said. (PTI)