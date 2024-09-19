MultiplexAssociation of India sets Sept 20 date for National Cinema Day

NEW DELHI, Sept 18: Multiplex Association of India (MAI) on Wednesday said that the National Cinema Day will be held on September 20 this year.

Cinephiles will be charged only ` 99 per admission at theatres across the country, the national multiplex trade body said in a press release.

Cinema halls, including PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, Movie Time and Delite, have teamed up to show films in over 4,000 participating screens for the event.

The available line-up of films is a mix of blockbusters, anticipated sequels, and timeless classics. It includes new releases Yudhra, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, Navra Maza Navsacha 2, Sucha Soorma, Never Let Go and Transformers One as well as last week’s offerings The Buckingham Murders and Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di.

Stree 2, which is going strong at the box office since its August 15 release, is also up for screenings. Tumbbad (2018) and Veer Zaara (2004) re-released on September 13.

“This special occasion brings audiences of all ages together for a day of cinematic bliss, celebrating the incredible success of multiple films at the box office this year. It’s a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to all the moviegoers who contributed to this success and an open invitation to those who haven’t yet returned to their local cinema,” the association said in a statement.

This would be the third edition of the National Cinema Day, whose previous two editions saw a record number of over 6 million admissions, it added. (PTI)

- Advertisement -